NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,154. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

