Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

