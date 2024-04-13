Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,261.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,167.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

