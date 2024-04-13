Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.