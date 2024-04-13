Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.02 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Prom has a market cap of $224.02 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $12.28 or 0.00018147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00014743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,633.12 or 0.99984642 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.21333331 USD and is down -20.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $8,233,822.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.