Tilson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,287 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

