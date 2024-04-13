2,500 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after buying an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,565,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $183.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.82%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

