Essex LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $5,356,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $622.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.51 and a 200-day moving average of $505.34. The firm has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

