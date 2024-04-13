Essex LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Essex LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,651 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $27.66 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

