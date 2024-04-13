Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 333 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 39,845 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of GXC stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.
About SPDR S&P China ETF
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P China ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.