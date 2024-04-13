Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

