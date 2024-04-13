Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 606,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 416,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 70,542 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 397,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter.

DFSI stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

