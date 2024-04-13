Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.