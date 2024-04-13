Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,302 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,150,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

