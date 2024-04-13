Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 33,606 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a market cap of $739.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

