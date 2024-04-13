Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,441 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $125.19 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

