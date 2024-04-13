Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Mountain Finance worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,574,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 91,379 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 392,434 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.13.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

