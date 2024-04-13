Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $668.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $638.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

