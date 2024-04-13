Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

