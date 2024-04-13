Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 777 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $245.81 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

