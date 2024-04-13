Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,500 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 323,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1,630.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 162,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

