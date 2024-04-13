Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $234.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,043. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

