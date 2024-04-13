Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 632,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,203. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.