1,838 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.89. The company had a trading volume of 337,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,687. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.