1,000 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,309.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $132.06 and a one year high of $243.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

