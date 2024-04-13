NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 3,346 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.33. 2,598,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.44 and its 200 day moving average is $311.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

