Appulse (CVE:APL) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Appulse Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

Appulse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.