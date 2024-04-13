Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,647 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

