Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock Position Lessened by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Genesco by 328.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Genesco by 29.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 294.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 172,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genesco by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $26.10 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

