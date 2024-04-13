Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $47.78 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.