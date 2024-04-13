Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FITB opened at $34.53 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

