Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stake Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,853 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 72.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Veradigm Stock Performance

MDRX opened at $7.70 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Veradigm Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

