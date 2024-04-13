Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 11,396 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Gentex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 599,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Gentex Trading Down 1.1 %

Gentex stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.