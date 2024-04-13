Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $216.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

