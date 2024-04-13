Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

CATY stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

