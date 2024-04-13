Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of AMERISAFE worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.