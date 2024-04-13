Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 449 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Silgan Trading Down 2.5 %

Silgan stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

