IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of IMCC opened at $0.63 on Friday. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.