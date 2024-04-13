IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMCC opened at $0.63 on Friday. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

