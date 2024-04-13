Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Update

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MHCUF opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

