John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLYB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE WLYB opened at $39.20 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

