NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 309.0% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NeoVolta Price Performance
NEOV opened at $2.36 on Friday. NeoVolta has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.
NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 61.89%.
About NeoVolta
NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.
