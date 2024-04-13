NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 309.0% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NeoVolta Price Performance

NEOV opened at $2.36 on Friday. NeoVolta has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 61.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeoVolta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOV. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NeoVolta by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NeoVolta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NeoVolta by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.