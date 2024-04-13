Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 129.4% in March

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,977,200 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the March 15th total of 6,528,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.
Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.3 %
Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.53.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
