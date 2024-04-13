Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 129.4% in March

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,977,200 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the March 15th total of 6,528,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.3 %

Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.