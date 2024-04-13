Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shangri-La Asia Price Performance
Shangri-La Asia stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Shangri-La Asia has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.
About Shangri-La Asia
