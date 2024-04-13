Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

Shangri-La Asia stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Shangri-La Asia has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

