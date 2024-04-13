Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the March 15th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

FRIVF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

