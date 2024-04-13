aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. aelf has a total market cap of $416.71 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,390,239 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

