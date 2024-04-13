Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) versus InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Financial Survey

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.48 million 1.68 $520,000.00 $0.03 46.67 Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.70 -$3.98 million ($0.39) -2.44

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 2.99% 6.63% 1.38% Bimini Capital Management -31.83% -33.43% -3.65%

Volatility and Risk

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Bimini Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

