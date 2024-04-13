Critical Contrast: Jushi (JUSHF) vs. Its Rivals

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 54 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Jushi to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Jushi has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -320.66% -10.31% Jushi Competitors -46.80% -61.14% -8.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jushi Competitors 246 545 911 66 2.45

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jushi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 66.70%. Given Jushi’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jushi and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -1.85 Jushi Competitors $315.41 million -$158.28 million -10.69

Jushi’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jushi rivals beat Jushi on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

