CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,146,000 after buying an additional 596,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

