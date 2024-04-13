STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

STE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.60.

Shares of STE opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.31. STERIS has a 12-month low of $180.54 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 2,483.3% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

