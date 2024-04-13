Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

